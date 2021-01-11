You are here

Home > Transport

Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up: Korea IT News

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 8:38 AM

rk_Hyundai_110121.jpg
Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc plan to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March and start production around 2024 in the United States, local newspaper Korea IT News reported on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc plan to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March and start production around 2024 in the United States, local newspaper Korea IT News reported on Sunday.

The report follows a statement on Friday from Hyundai Motor that it was in early talks with Apple after another local media outlet said the companies aimed to launch a self-driving electric car in 2027, sending Hyundai shares up nearly 20 per cent.

Hyundai Motor declined to comment on the report on Sunday, and reiterated Friday's comments that it has received requests for potential cooperation from various companies on developing autonomous EVs.

Apple had no immediate comment.

An updated version of the IT news report removed details, including production location and capacity and the timeframe for signing the agreement and launching the pilot vehicles.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The previous version said the companies planned to build the cars at Kia Motors' factory in Georgia, or invest jointly in a new factory in the United States to produce 100,000 vehicles around 2024. The full annual capacity of the proposed plant would be 400,000 vehicles.

Kia Motors is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor.

The report also said Hyundai and Apple planned to release a "beta version" of the Apple cars next year.

Reuters reported last month that Apple was moving forward with autonomous car technology and aimed to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology as early as 2024.

Shares in Hyundai Motor rose 14.6 per cent in morning trade on Monday, while affiliate auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shares rose 12.7 per cent and Kia shares rose 9.1 per cent versus a 2 per cent gain in the wider market.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Indonesian air crash investigator says crashed jet possibly ruptured when hitting waters

Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China: sources

Top global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

Aircraft leasing rates unlikely to take off this year

Aircraft lessors face bumpy year ahead

Indonesia locates crash site, plane’s black boxes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 09:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng warns of FY2020 loss on Covid-19 impact

PROPERTY developer Chip Eng Seng is expecting to report a FY2020 net loss in mid-February 2021 as opposed to its...

Jan 11, 2021 08:56 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi says ready to start second impeachment of Trump

[WASHINGTON] US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she would push ahead with efforts to remove President...

Jan 11, 2021 08:45 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, China Everbright, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday.

Jan 11, 2021 08:44 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's Jan 1-10 exports drop 15.4% y-o-y

[SEOUL] South Korea's exports during the first 10 days of January dropped 15.4 per cent from a year earlier, customs...

Jan 11, 2021 08:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit sets up S$1b debt issuance programme

THE manager of Lendlease Global Commercial Reit (LReit) on Friday evening announced a new S$1 billion multicurrency...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Keppel-linked Floatel reaches agreement with lenders for full discharge of some assets

Young American adults top US$10t in assets for first time

China Everbright unit wins 666.3m yuan bid for 65% stake in Tianjin enterprise

Renaissance United issues Q3 result warning due to gas shortages

Apple, Amazon suspend Parler from App Store and web hosting service

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for