You are here

Home > Transport

Apple self-driving car layoffs give hints to division's direction

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190301_APPLE_3709956.jpg
Apple plans to lay off people from eight different Santa Clara County facilities near its Cupertino headquarters, as of April 16.
PHOTO: AFP

Cupertino, California

APPLE Inc said on Wednesday it planned to lay off 190 employees in its self-driving car programme, Project Titan, changes that provide a rare window into the automotive technologies the company has been pursuing.

The tech firm said in a filing with state regulators that it planned to lay off people from eight different Santa Clara County facilities near its Cupertino, California, headquarters, as of April 16. A company spokesman confirmed that the reduction was from the self-driving car programme.

While the iPhone maker has acknowledged its interest in self-driving cars in broad terms, it has never detailed precisely which technologies it is working on and whether it seeks to build a whole vehicle or the sensors, computer system and software to control one. The public documents filed with regulators provide some previously undisclosed clues.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among those laid off were at least two dozen software engineers, including a machine learning engineer, and 40 hardware engineers, according to a letter sent by Apple to California employment regulators earlier this month.

Some of the positions hint at physical products for consumers: three product design engineers and an ergonomics engineer face layoffs.

A machine shop supervisor was among the reductions, though it is unclear how many machinists reported to the supervisor and whether the shop fabricates automotive parts or smaller parts for electronics and sensors.

The layoffs appear to be the first major shake-up of Project Titan under Doug Field, who returned to Apple last year as vice president of Special Projects after a stint at electric car maker Tesla Inc.

Apple operates the car project on a "need-to-know" basis, with only about 5,000 of Apple's 140,000 full-time workers included, according to court documents in a theft of trade secrets criminal case filed this year against an ex-Apple employee. About 1,200 of those are "core" employees that are "directly working on the development of the project," according to the complaint, unsealed in January.

Despite the headcount changes, the company appears to have ramped up its testing on California roads. REUTERS

Transport

France's heavy corporate hand irks foreign partners

Airlines reroute, cancel flights as India, Pakistan down fighter jets

Cathay Pacific mulls  bid for HNA's HK carriers

Aston Martin beats car-sales goal, bullish on 2019 growth

German carmakers team up to tackle 21st Century challenges

British Airways chooses Boeing 777 to replace 747s

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Must Read

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Partnering for growth part of 'the Singapore Way', says Heng

BT_20190301_ABMARKET1TY95_3710378.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

New Gems grant not a subsidy scheme for SGX: Ong Ye Kung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening