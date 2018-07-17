You are here

Home > Transport

Asiana Airlines shares surge after media report on SK Group weighing takeover

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 12:41 PM

doc711o2nsd1quyw014lro_doc711mddcouqd1ltr8e4h0.jpg
Shares of South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc jumped as much as 23 per cent on Tuesday after a local media outlet reported that domestic conglomerate SK Group is considering a takeover.

[SEOUL] Shares of South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc jumped as much as 23 per cent on Tuesday after a local media outlet reported that domestic conglomerate SK Group is considering a takeover.

The shares climbed even though the conglomerate's holding firm SK Holdings said in a regulatory filing it is not considering buying the airline. An Asiana Airlines spokesman said the company had no knowledge of the matter.

South Korea's local online news outlet News Tomato reported that SK Group is considering the takeover, citing an unnamed senior official of the group. Asiana shares rose to as high as 5,130 won, their highest since May 21. They later gave up a chunk of the gains to be up 7.3 per cent.

Asiana Airlines, South Korea's second-biggest full-service carrier, has struggled in recent years and underwent a creditor-led restructuring programme to improve its performance by selling assets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In early July, Asiana was mired in a controversy over its poor handling of in-flight meals to its passengers after a caterer was unable to deliver the food on time.

Asiana has takeover appeal for the chips-to-energy SK Group to help reduce transportation costs for the company's flagship products including memory chips, Kim Ik-sang, chief analyst at BNK Securities, said.

SK Group, South Korea's third biggest conglomerate by assets, includes chipmaker SK Hynix Inc and refinery SK Innovation.

"If SK Group acquires Asiana, it would help SK Hynix reduce transportation costs of its memory chips," said Kim.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 Thai cave rescue divers given diplomatic immunity: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

BP_SGcondo_160718_2_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president

temasek_bloomberg.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek expands US footprint with a wary eye on trade tensions

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening