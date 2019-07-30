You are here

Asiana Airlines to switch to smaller planes for some Japan routes

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 10:43 AM

nz_asiana_300763.jpg
South Korea's Asiana Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to switch to smaller planes for some of its Japan routes starting September due to declining demand amid a worsening diplomatic and economic row between South Korea and Japan.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Asiana Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to switch to smaller planes for some of its Japan routes starting September due to declining demand amid a worsening diplomatic and economic row between South Korea and Japan.

The country's second-largest full-fledged carrier does not currently have plans to discontinue any routes to Japan, but it is monitoring the situation, a spokesman at Asiana Airlines told Reuters.

REUTERS

