You are here

Home > Transport

Asia's airline bazaar will help peers fly higher

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 1:10 PM

[HONG KONG] Asia's hangars are full. At least six carriers are all or partly up for sale, from SriLankan Airlines to South Korea's Asiana. The region may be the biggest driver of new demand globally, but low-cost rivals have eaten into market share, and cooler demand has hurt too. Most will not find a buyer and deserve to shrink or close; the survivors will benefit.

The International Air Transport Association estimates passenger numbers will roughly double in the 20 years to 2037, with Asia accounting for more than half of all new travellers. Budget offerings will fuel much of that growth.

It's no accident that three of those for sale are state-controlled. Malaysia Airlines, SriLankan, Air India are indebted and loss-making, weighed down by inefficient fleets and years of government meddling. None successfully embraced budget travel. And even the sway is gone: Air India is number three at home. Flag carriers still have some lustre, perhaps for the likes of Singapore Airlines, which needs to compensate for its lack of a domestic market, or Japan Airlines, hoping for more US traffic.

But Sri Lanka illustrates the depth of the problems: Emirates bought a near 44 per cent stake in 1998, only to walk away a decade later after the relationship with Colombo soured. In 2017, prospective buyers, including private equity firm TPG, said potential returns were just too low. The situation has only worsened: Upstart Indian rivals are eating into profitable routes; April bomb attacks, meanwhile, have dragged tourist numbers to their lowest level since the end of the civil war.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the few to have found serious suitors is South Korea's Asiana, with its low-cost subsidiaries, in which a 31 per cent stake is up for sale. Reuters reports bidders include Aekyung, owner of top budget carrier Jeju Air, and hedge fund KCGI, an indirect investor in Korean Air Lines. That could prompt some consolidation at last. It will be harder to find buyers for India's Jet Airways, now in bankruptcy and HNA's Hong Kong Airlines.

Airlines have proved lucrative investments before: private equity firm TPG, after all, made its name with the 1993 buyout of Continental. But Asia has been brutal, and even in saturated markets like South Korea, new budget airlines are still emerging. Buyers should beware.

South Korean Aekyung, a retail to airline group, and activist fund KCGI plan to participate in preliminary bidding for a stake in Asiana Airlines, the country's number two carrier, company officials said on Sept 3. South Korean brokerage Mirae Asset Daewoo will also take part as a financial investor.

A 31 per cent stake in Asiana has been put up for sale by its indebted top shareholder Kumho Industrial.

REUTERS

Transport

Airlines see new government in Venezuela as key to repayment of debt: Iata

Money FM podcast: Reviewing hot hatches

When govts clash, ship crews suffer

LTA awards 2 deals worth S$740m to build 5 stations on Jurong Region Line

VW launches mammoth bet on electric vehicles with ID.3 model

Mercedes unveils an electric sibling for the flagship S-Class

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Must Read

nz_prep2_110951.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

Sep 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Isetan, Delong, China Kangda, Star Pharmaceutical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly