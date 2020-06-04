You are here

Home > Transport

Aston Martin to shed up to 500 jobs in cost cutting drive

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 3:23 PM

AB_astonmartin_040620.jpg
British luxury carmaker Aston Martin plans to shed up to 500 jobs as it seeks to bring its cost base into line with reduced sports car production levels, it said on Thursday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] British luxury carmaker Aston Martin plans to shed up to 500 jobs as it seeks to bring its cost base into line with reduced sports car production levels, it said on Thursday.

The job cuts come a week after Aston Martin confirmed that Tobias Moers, chief executive officer of Mercedes-AMG, would become chief executive on August 1, replacing Andy Palmer.

The 107-year old firm said the job losses reflected lower than originally planned production volumes and improved productivity across the business. An employee and trade union consultation process will be launched in the coming days.

Aston Martin, famed for being fictional secret agent James Bond's car of choice, has seen its share price plummet since floating in October 2018.

Last month it posted a deep first-quarter loss after sales dropped by almost a third due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

SEE ALSO

UK car sales almost 90% below normal in May

"The measures announced today will right-size the organisational structure and bring the cost base into line with reduced sports car production levels, consistent with restoring profitability," it said.

It said its first sports utility vehicle, the DBX, which is key to boost volumes and appeal to new buyers including more women, remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book.

Aston Martin is also reducing costs and removing non-critical expenditure in other areas, including contractor numbers, site footprint, marketing and travel.

It said the restructuring is expected to deliver total annual savings of about £38 million (S$66.8 million). Restructuring costs are expected to be about £12 million.

Shares in Aston Martin, down 78 per cent over the last year, closed Wednesday at 68.9 pence, valuing the business at £1.05 billion.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Tesla revises Germany plan to have car plant cranking in a year

FedEx follows UPS in raising delivery prices in US amid package surge

US airlines gain final approval to drop services to 75 domestic airports

UK car sales almost 90% below normal in May

More than 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temporary employment at ams Sensor Singapore

Air New Zealand set to boost domestic capacity to 55% of normal levels

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 03:15 PM
Stocks

Australia: Stocks rally for 4th day as stimulus supports rebound hopes

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended higher for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as a fresh stimulus package to...

Jun 4, 2020 03:15 PM
Government & Economy

UK offers £10b in guarantees for trade credit insurance

[LONDON] Britain's government provided more support to businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis, saying it would...

Jun 4, 2020 03:04 PM
Garage

Grab accelerates expansion of deliveries across South-east Asia

[SINGAPORE] Grab Holdings, South-east Asia's ride-hailing giant, is expanding delivery services from convenience...

Jun 4, 2020 02:55 PM
Transport

Tesla revises Germany plan to have car plant cranking in a year

[BERLIN] Tesla will rework plans for its factory near Berlin to appease environmental critics and ensure its first...

Jun 4, 2020 02:53 PM
Government & Economy

More than 10,000 workers matched so far by NTUC Job Security Council

THE National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Job Security Council has matched more than 10,000 workers into new jobs so...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.