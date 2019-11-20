You are here

Home > Transport

Aston Martin unveils first SUV, eyes luxury buyers in China

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 11:15 PM

file78219qixvj8rg1he9xu.jpg
Aston Martin's DBX SUV is seen at its world premiere in Beijing on Nov 20, 2019.
AFP

[BEIJING] British carmaker Aston Martin unveiled its first-ever sports utility vehicle (SUV) Wednesday at events in Beijing and Los Angeles, signalling it was banking on China's growing appetite for luxury to prop up sales.

Dubbed the DBX, the new vehicle is the biggest expansion in Aston Martin's range in the brand's history, CEO Andy Palmer said at its launch.

The company whose cars play a central role in the fictional British spy James Bond blockbuster films has struggled financially in recent years, posting a loss of £13.5 million last quarter.

But with its growing appetite for gas-guzzling SUVs, China presents an opportunity for the ailing carmaker, which has been hit by Brexit woes and slowing demand in Europe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Founded in 1913, Aston Martin hopes to "more than double" its sales in China, which currently stand at around 500 units per year, Mr Palmer told AFP.

SEE ALSO

Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

Nearly half of all new car purchases registered in China last year were SUVs, according to industry sources.

But the growing demand for SUVs was causing environmental headaches.

Emissions from SUVs were the second-largest contributor to the increase in global carbon dioxide (Co2) emissions from 2010 to 2018 after power generation, the International Energy Agency said last month.

In that period, SUVs more than doubled their global market share from 17 per cent to 39 per cent, with a contribution to annual emissions rising to more than 700 megatonnes of Co2, the agency said.

Mr Palmer said that the DBX was "obviously geared for performance, that's what an Aston Martin is all about" when asked about the environmental impact of the new car.

With a four-litre, V8 twin turbo-charged engine, the DBX is capable of a top speed of 181 miles (291km) per hour and doing 0-60 miles (97 km) per hour in 4.5 seconds.

Aston Martin says it has splurged on the details and was betting on China's growing demand for luxury for success.

The five-seater is priced at US$189,900 in the US, with officials saying they expected a similar price in China.

Mr Palmer said Aston Martin plans to follow in the footsteps of its German rival Porsche, which unveiled an electric model in September, and relaunch its Lagonda series "as a fully electric brand" by 2022 or 2023.

AFP

Transport

Continental to cut 5,040 jobs as combustion engine demand falls

COEs end mixed, price difference between big and small car premiums narrows

Thai Oct domestic car sales drop 11.3% y-o-y: industries federation

Canada's largest railroad hit by strike, putting Trudeau in hot seat

Trump can no longer impose Section 232 auto tariffs after missing deadline: experts

Uber safety culture lacking in autonomous car incident: regulator

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 10:55 PM
Companies & Markets

GDS Global widens full-year net loss to S$1.76m

CATALIST-LISTED GDS Global widened its full-year net loss to S$1.76 million from S$630,000 a year ago, on declining...

Nov 20, 2019 10:50 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street slips at open on escalating US-China tensions

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's three main indices opened lower on Wednesday on concerns that increasing political strain...

Nov 20, 2019 10:32 PM
Stocks

Alibaba raises US$11b in biggest Hong Kong listing since 2010

[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holding raised about US$11 billion in a long-awaited Hong Kong stock sale, braving the...

Nov 20, 2019 10:10 PM
Technology

Apple starts construction of new US$1b campus in Texas

[TEXAS] Apple Inc said on Wednesday it had started construction of a new campus in Austin, Texas, beside its...

Nov 20, 2019 09:48 PM
Transport

Continental to cut 5,040 jobs as combustion engine demand falls

[FRANKFURT] German auto supplier Continental on Wednesday said it would pare back its engine manufacturing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly