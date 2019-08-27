You are here

Audi Singapore appoints Markus Schuster as new MD

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 11:33 AM
AUDI Singapore has promoted Markus Schuster to managing director, as part of a "strategic inter-company appointment", the company announced in a press statement on Tuesday.
Mr Schuster, 45, will lead Audi's operations in Singapore and the region. He succeeds Jeff Mannering, who is moving on to be the brand director of Audi within Audi Volkswagen Korea.

Having been with Audi for 17 years, Mr Schuster worked at the brand's headquarters in Germany, and for Audi Italia. According to the company, he brings with him a wealth of experience from various positions including sales, marketing and business development for different markets.

His previous appointment was as Audi's head of used car sales management in Germany, where he was responsible for the brand's pre-owned vehicle sales business, with a volume in excess of 80,000 units annually, the company said.

"Audi is a success story here in Singapore and the region. We continue to grow our sales volumes and are closer to our customers and partners than ever before. We are in the midst of very exciting changes in the car industry, and want to lead this development in terms of mobility, electrification and sustainability," added Mr Schuster. 

