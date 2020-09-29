You are here

Home > Transport

Australia extends airline relief ahead of expected deficit

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

THE Australian government said on Monday it will extend a Covid-19 relief package for domestic airlines by four months in its annual budget, as one economics forecaster predicted the country would record a A$198.5 billion (S$192.4 billion) deficit.

The federal government will continue underwriting domestic flights until Jan 31, 2021, and flights to regional locations until March 28, when it delivers its annual budget on Oct 6, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said in a statement.

The extension reflects uncertainty about how long the novel coronavirus will impact the Australian aviation industry, which has seen most of its revenue wiped out by the closure of national and internal state borders. Previously, the government gave a Sept 30 end-date for the relief package.

Mr McCormack said in the statement: "The disruption caused by current border arrangements has made life difficult in the aviation industry, with cancelled flights, refunds and passenger frustration. Uncertainty affects the ability of airlines and airports to plan for recovery and undermines consumer confidence, which amounts to a significant cost to industry and ultimately, the Australian economy."

SEE ALSO

Miners carve themselves an ugly heritage

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He did not put a dollar figure on the support package extension but said the government had already spent more than A$150 million on it since introducing it in April.

Economics forecaster Deloitte Access Economics, meanwhile, said it expected Australia to post a budget deficit A$14 billion larger than the government forecast in July before its second-biggest city, Melbourne, returned to lockdown to stop a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The deficit was, however, "better than expected", said Deloitte - mainly because the price of iron ore, a key export commodity, had risen instead of falling as predicted.

The Australian government postponed its annual budget announcement from the usual timing in May, saying the disruption caused by the virus had made it impossible to give economic forecasts. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

Europe: Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground

[BENGALURU] European stocks bounced back sharply on Monday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the banking...

Sep 29, 2020 12:29 AM
Technology

NTT to take mobile unit Docomo private for US$38b, Nikkei reports

[TOKYO] Nippon Telegraph & Telephone plans to turn its wireless carrier unit NTT Docomo into a wholly owned...

Sep 29, 2020 12:20 AM
Banking & Finance

US pension funds sue Allianz after US$4b in coronavirus losses

[FRANKFURT] Pension funds for truckers, teachers and subway workers have lodged lawsuits in the United States...

Sep 29, 2020 12:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Credit Agricole to build its own Saudi Bank after stake sale

[PARIS] Credit Agricole plans to build its own corporate and investment bank in Saudi Arabia after selling the final...

Sep 29, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Senior university leaders take pay cut; students affected by crisis get financial help

[SINGAPORE] Senior management at Singapore's six autonomous universities (AUs) have recently taken a pay cut in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

One-year-old among six imported Covid-19 cases from India, France and the Philippines

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.