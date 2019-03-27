You are here

Australia, Netherlands in talks with Russia over downed Malaysia jet

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 3:52 PM

[SYDNEY] Australia and the Netherlands on Wednesday said they were in talks with Russia over the ongoing investigation into the downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine.

The Malaysia Airlines jet was hit by a Russian-made BUK missile over war-torn eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers.

Close to two thirds of those killed on the flight between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur were Dutch, while 38 Australians were also lost.

Last year Australia and the Netherlands blamed Russia for the disaster.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and her Dutch counterpart Stef Bok said Wednesday they were making progress on finding those responsible for the disaster after starting trilateral meetings with Russia earlier this month.

"We cannot go into the content of the process because confidentiality is vital here," Mr Bok told reporters in Sydney.

"But I can say this: we remain committed to achieving truth, justice and accountability."

International investigators concluded that the BUK came from a Russian military brigade based in south-western Kursk which had crossed into Ukraine.

Moscow has vehemently denied any responsibility.

Five countries - Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine - continue to investigate the disaster.

"Australia remains a strong supporter of the prosecution of the individuals responsible," Ms Payne said.

AFP

Transport

