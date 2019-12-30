You are here

Home > Transport

Australian missing after he 'deliberately jumped' off cruise liner

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 11:05 AM

WH_Norwegian Cruise_231290.jpg
A 62-year-old Australian man is missing off the coast of New Zealand after he was seen jumping overboard from a cruise liner, search officials said Monday.
PHOTO: AP

[WELLINGTON] A 62-year-old Australian man is missing off the coast of New Zealand after he was seen jumping overboard from a cruise liner, search officials said Monday.

Three helicopters and two nearby container ships searched unsuccessfully for several hours for the man before the search was called off because of deteriorating weather.

The passenger went overboard the Norwegian Jewel at about 7:00pm on Sunday near Napier on the east coast of the North Island.

In a statement issued to New Zealand news media, the Norwegian Cruise Line said CCTV footage and witness statements indicated the man "deliberately jumped" off the ship.

"Unfortunately, the guest has not been found. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family during this difficult time," the shipping line said.

It was not immediately known whether the missing man had travelling companions or was on his own.

 

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Tesla begins deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars

Trans-cab files preliminary document for next year's IPO comeback

Turkey unveils first fully home-made car

People-moving tunnel to open in Las Vegas: Musk

China fines Toyota 87.6m yuan over Lexus price-fixing

Nissan picks exec vice-president Hideyuki Sakamoto as board candidate

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 11:21 AM
Weekend

Nissan orders drastic spending cuts to stem profit slide and 'conserve every yen' -sources

[BEIJING] Japan's Nissan Motor Co has told its managers to slash non-essential spending as the automaker grapples...

Dec 30, 2019 11:08 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oilfield service firms have a bearish outlook for 2020 - Dallas Fed

[DALLAS] With their business outlook worsening, about half of oil field service firms plan to cut spending in 2020,...

Dec 30, 2019 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

China's 2019 retail sales to rise 8%: report

[BEIJING] China's retail sales are expected to increase eight per cent in 2019 to 41.1 trillion yuan (US$5.88...

Dec 30, 2019 10:52 AM
Banking & Finance

Asia Inc's debt level is rising again, but that's a good thing

[SINGAPORE] The financial gearing of Asia-Pacific's largest companies has risen for a second year following a period...

Dec 30, 2019 10:52 AM
Transport

Tesla begins deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars

[SHANGHAI] US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc on Monday began delivering Model 3 vehicles built at its Shanghai...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly