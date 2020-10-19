You are here

Home > Transport

Automakers Hyundai, Kia warn of US$2.9b hit to earnings over quality woes

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 7:09 PM

yq-hyundai-19102020.jpg
Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday their third-quarter earnings would reflect quality-related costs of a combined US$2.94 billion, of which Hyundai accounted for 2.1 trillion and Kia for 1.26 trillion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors warned of a fresh US$2.9 billion provision expense related to engine issues, after years-long quality problems that have tarnished the credibility of the South Korean automakers.

Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday their third-quarter earnings would reflect quality-related costs of a combined US$2.94 billion, of which Hyundai accounted for 2.1 trillion and Kia for 1.26 trillion.

The latest provisions reflect higher-than-expected replacement rates for Theta II GDI engines of old vehicles subject to recalls, as well as growing consumer complaints over other engines not subject to recalls, Hyundai said.

Hyundai and Kia, together the world's No 5 automaker, recalled nearly 1.7 million vehicles with Theta II engines in 2015 and 2017 in one of their biggest recalls in the United States, citing an engine failure that boosts crash risks.

In 2017, US safety regulators began to investigate if the recalls had covered enough vehicles and were done in a timely fashion. That followed concerns reported by a South Korean whistleblower, a former quality official at Hyundai, to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

SEE ALSO

Renault aims to turn US$80,000 sports-car line into a mini Ferrari

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Hyundai was being investigated by US prosecutors over whether vehicle recalls were conducted properly, Reuters reported in 2018.

Over the past years, the two firms have earmarked a series of provisions for engine-related issues in the United States and South Korea and to settle US class action litigation.

"Hyundai has repeatedly said it does not see any more costs related to the Theta II engine issues, and the latest recall would deal a fatal blow to Hyundai's credibility," Sean Kim, an analyst at Dongbu Securities said. "I am worried." He expected Hyundai and Kia to swing to losses for the quarter from July to September, hit by the provisions.

Hyundai Motor closed down 2.3 per cent and Kia Motors ended down 1 per cent before the announcement in a flat wider market.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Renault aims to turn US$80,000 sports-car line into a mini Ferrari

First Emirati passenger flight lands in Israel

Eurotunnel operator Getlink scraps guidance again on virus hit

South Korea's 40 trillion won rescue fund sells debt as airlines seek help

Cathay Pacific to operate less than 50% of pre-pandemic capacity in 2021

E-motorbike startup ION Mobility raises US$3.3m in seed funds

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 07:02 PM
Technology

Nokia to build mobile network on moon

[HELSINKI] Finland's Nokia has been selected by Nasa to build the first cellular network on the moon, the company...

Oct 19, 2020 06:58 PM
Consumer

Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020

[NEW YORK] Sometimes Cara Tocci feels like she is living in an underground bunker in a very strange world, like a...

Oct 19, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Oct 19, 2020 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

Chileans turn bakers and pizza makers as pandemic sparks business boom silver lining

[SANTIAGO] Chilean Pedro Campos hatched a plan to bake and sell homemade sourdough bread to neighbors after riots in...

Oct 19, 2020 06:12 PM
Garage

Proptech startup Propseller raises S$1.7m in seed funding

PROPSELLER, a Singapore-based tech-enabled real-estate agency, has raised S$1.7 million in seed funding.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Brokers' take: Wilmar share price drop 'unjustified'; gap with YKA to narrow, say analysts

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Brokers' take: Singtel dividends to get boost from associate's 10.3t rupiah tower sale, says DBS

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for