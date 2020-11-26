You are here

Aviation bodies seek airport slots waiver for much of 2021

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 9:41 PM

[PARIS] Global aviation heavyweights led by airline body Iata are pushing to suspend airport slot access rules until next October, according to a document seen by Reuters, while giving some ground to budget carriers angered by measures they deem anti-competitive.

The draft proposal to be issued jointly by Iata, airports body ACI and slot coordinators calls on regulators to extend the current waiver of rules requiring airlines to use 80 per cent of their take-off and landing windows or else cede some to rivals.

Slot rules and their suspension have big ramifications for airline competition and market access for low-cost carriers, which were making ever deeper inroads before the pandemic.

