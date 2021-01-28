Bangkok's expanding mass transit yields mixed economic benefits

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Bangkok
THAILAND'S Covid-impacted economy contracted at least 6.5 per cent last year and is heading for only modest growth of 4 per cent in 2021, yet the government has continued to spend billions of dollars annually on expanding Bangkok's mass transit system.
Some economists have...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes