Beijing airports cancel flights over virus fears

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 11:16 AM
Beijing cancelled at least 1,255 inbound and outbound flights on Wednesday, representing nearly 70 per cent of all services, the state-run People's Daily reported, as fears grow over a new coronavirus outbreak.
[BEIJING] Scores of domestic flights in and out of Beijing were cancelled on Wednesday as officials ramped up attempts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital over the past week that has sparked fears of renewed wider contagion.

Health officials recorded 31 new confirmed...

