Beijing to ask US to end sanctions on Cosco Shipping's Dalian units: sources

China plans to ask the US to lift sanctions on its biggest shipping company at high-level trade negotiations in Washington this week, people familiar with the matter said.

[BEIJING] China plans to ask the US to lift sanctions on its biggest shipping company at high-level trade negotiations in Washington this week, people familiar with the matter said.

Officials plan to raise the issue of penalties against the Dalian units of China Cosco Shipping Corp, which the US accuses of knowingly violating restrictions on carrying Iranian petroleum, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. Four other Chinese entities were also sanctioned last month along with Cosco. The people did not say if the Chinese delegation planned to seek relief for those companies.

The US decision to impose sanctions on Chinese shipowners including Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation Co prompted a bidding war as charterers scrambled to replace vessels owned by targeted companies. It sent costs for ships with oil-carry capacities ranging from 650,000 to two million barrels to a 2019-high, while supertanker day rates for the Middle East to China route surged to its highest in probably 11 years.

The penalties against the Chinese companies bar US citizens and entities from dealing with the firms, effectively blocking them from American banks at the heart of the global financial system. China's National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Commerce didn't immediately respond to faxes seeking comment on the request. China Cosco Shipping did not respond to an email and fax.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

US President Donald Trump said the first day of high-level negotiations between the US and China went "very well" on Thursday, and that he plans to meet with the top Chinese negotiator on Friday. It's the first senior-level in-person talks since late July as both sides try to end an 18-month trade war that is taking a toll on the global economy and US manufacturing. People familiar said separately the US is seeking to include a previously-agreed currency pact as part of a preliminary deal.

While the sanctions specifically targeted Cosco's Dalian subsidiary, charterers indiscriminately shunned all tankers owned by its parent company and other units for fear of running afoul of the rules. This week, however, some oil traders once again started booking tankers operated by Cosco, although the charters are not expected to immediately bring calm to markets.

BLOOMBERG