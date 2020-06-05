You are here

Home > Transport

Bentley to cut 1,000 UK jobs in recovery plan after virus

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 7:46 PM

file6uawd23r99h1bx57dfo7.jpg
Bentley Motors plans to slash as many as 1,000 jobs in the UK, about a quarter of its workforce, to cut costs and contain the fallout of the coronavirus crisis after years of weak profitability.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[ENGLAND] Bentley Motors plans to slash as many as 1,000 jobs in the UK, about a quarter of its workforce, to cut costs and contain the fallout of the coronavirus crisis after years of weak profitability.

The move adds to 2,000 other British auto-industry job cuts announced this week, while European car, truck and parts makers have set plans to eliminate almost 50,000 positions since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a Bloomberg News tally.

Volkswagen AG-owned Bentley intends to reduce headcount through voluntary measures but "cannot rule out future compulsory redundancies," the Crewe-based manufacturer said in a statement on Friday. Car distributor Lookers and Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings said Thursday they will cut about 1,500 and 500 employees respectively.

The European auto industries have been hurt badly by the coronavirus pandemic, with factories and showrooms forced to close for several weeks as governments imposed lockdowns to contain the spread. Car sales collapsed in April, fared little better last month and are only expected to pick up as economies start to reopen in June.

UK showrooms reopened this week under strict social distancing rules, but demand remained tepid and the timeframe for a recovery is uncertain.

SEE ALSO

Aston Martin to shed up to 500 jobs in cost cutting drive

"It is vital, even more so now with what is going on around us, that we look to the long-term future of Bentley," Chief Executive Officer Adrian Hallmark said in the statement. "Covid-19 has not been the cause of this measure but a hastener."

Bentley had previously struggled to improve earnings amid persistent uncertainty surrounding the UK's plans to leave the European Union. It reported 65 million euros (S$102.6 million) in operating profit last year as global deliveries rose 5 per cent to 11,006 cars, after suffering a 288 million-euro loss in 2018.

As well as cost cutting, the restructuring is designed to accelerate development of new vehicles to meet stricter emission rules. Bentley plans to offer a hybrid-engine variant for every model by 2023 and launch its first purely battery-powered car in 2026.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

British Airways parent company considering legal challenge to UK quarantine rules

Toyota teams up with five China companies to develop fuel cells

Asian airlines rally as American Airlines lifts hopes of resumed travel

GM Cruise trying to poach engineers from struggling rival Zoox

Hot stock: SIA Engineering gains 9.4%, receives SGX query

American Airlines soars 41% as plan to add July flights sparks relief rally

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 07:22 PM
Government & Economy

Citing Covid-19, Australia bars George Floyd protests

[SYDNEY] Australian authorities moved on Friday to scupper protests inspired by the death of black American man...

Jun 5, 2020 07:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering responds to SGX query on unusual trading activity

SIA Engineering said on Friday that it is not aware of any information not previously announced that might have...

Jun 5, 2020 07:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree restructures amid Covid-19 hit, lays off 10-15% of global workforce

HOSPITALITY Group Banyan Tree is undertaking a series of right-sizing and cost-saving exercises that has affected 10...

Jun 5, 2020 06:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Geo Energy fails to get noteholders' nod to loosen notes terms

INDONESIAN coal miner Geo Energy Resources said on Friday that no amendments will be made to the indenture governing...

Jun 5, 2020 06:32 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea expresses support for China's measures in Hong Kong

[SEOUL] North Korea's foreign minister met with the Chinese ambassador to express support for China's measures in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.