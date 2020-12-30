Bid farewell to 2020, but remember the seafarers

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THAT is it, then. We've somehow managed to get through 2020. A year ago, we were all expecting the following 12 months to be particularly challenging. The shipping industry was about to switch to low sulphur fuel, something that raised the spectre of various potential nightmare scenarios ranging...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes