You are here

Home > Transport

Bids sought for US$5.5b Thailand to China high-speed rail project

Bidder will build first half of network in Thailand, says minister; detailed designs are expected this month from China
Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THAILAND will seek bids in the fourth quarter for a US$5.5 billion high-speed rail project that's part of a wider plan for a train network to China.

The bidder will build the first half of the network in Thailand, Minister of Transport Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said in an interview on Thursday. His ministry expects to receive detailed designs this month from China, its partner for the project, before approving them in August to kick-start the bidding process for the 253-kilometre route.

"We have to approve the designs so we can go ahead with the next step, which is procurement of getting the contractor to construct this section," Mr Arkhom said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Thailand's military government, which seized power in 2014, has prioritised infrastructure projects to broaden the drivers of economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

A general election is expected next year, raising the question of whether a civilian administration will support or jettison the junta's flagship projects. Mr Arkhom has previously said Thailand will have to honour some of the contracts already signed with China.

Construction on a small portion of the high-speed rail network began in December.

Once the bidding starts in Q4, the Transport Ministry will step up the design process for the next phase, which has a contract value of 171 billion baht (S$7.1 billion) for the portion of track that runs 355 kilometres through Thailand to the border of Laos, the minister said.

Thailand is in talks with China for a loan to fund the project and is negotiating terms such as the interest rate and a contract for rolling stock worth eight billion baht, Mr Arkhom said.

In addition to the project with China, construction for Thailand's 490 billion baht joint high-speed rail project with Japan is scheduled to start in 2020, he revealed.

The initial study for half of the 672-kilometre line from Bangkok to Chiang Mai is already complete, and both governments are negotiating the investment model, he added. "The number of cars is increasing every year, we want to move people away from using private cars on the roads to public transport."

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, the former army chief who led the coup more than four years ago, visited the UK and France last week to promote infrastructure and other investment opportunities.

Thai Airways International pcl and Airbus SE signed a joint venture agreement during the trip to develop an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Thailand.

Mr Arkhom said construction may start next year. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Vard to build 3 Norwegian coast guard vessels for more than 5b kroner

Ride-hailing app welcomes Saudi women drivers

Tesla-loving Norway wants to be a pioneer in electric planes

Changi Airport handled 5.29m passengers in May, up 5.8% yoy

India's Jet Airways says to buy additional 75 Boeing 737 Max jets

British lawmakers set to vote on Heathrow Airport runway plan

Editor's Choice

Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to fully acquire Cache's Reit, property managers in deal with CWT

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex to list at S$0.65 per share come July 2

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening