You are here

Home > Transport

Big carmakers including VW, FiatChrysler could face 2021 EU emissions fines: study

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

VOLKSWAGEN and FiatChrysler could face penalties of up to 1.83 billion euros (S$2.82 billion) and 746 million euros respectively, if they fail to meet the European Union's emissions targets set for 2021, according to AlixPartners.

The study by the consulting firm, which was published on Wednesday, shows how hard it is for carmakers to meet European rules for cutting average fleet emissions for passenger cars to 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre by 2021.

AlixPartners forecast the size of potential penalties based on the vehicle emissions levels reported by carmakers at the end of 2017. Since then, major carmakers have reduced carbon dioxide emissions through higher sales of electric and hybrid vehicles.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Volkswagen said it plans to comply with the European rules while FiatChrysler has said it will pursue the cheapest option for complying with the rules, a step which may include paying fines.

Volvo and Toyota are the only major carmaking groups which do not face penalties, and could sell their surplus emission credits to other carmakers, the study showed.

Volkswagen Group, faces the biggest fine because it is Europe's biggest carmaker by market share. To meet European Union emissions rules it plans to mass produce electric cars in 2020.

"If you build heavier cars and have a large market share of diesels you have some homework to do if you want to mitigate possible penalties," said Elmar Kades, managing director at AlixPartners. "Customers are switching to petrol and this needs to be compensated with electrification and or hybridisation."

In its Global Automotive Outlook study, AlixPartners said that car sales will stagnate or decline in the next three years, hitting the margins of suppliers and carmakers, particularly those balancing sales of electric and combustion engine cars.

Designing and building both combustion engine and fully electric cars simultaneously costs automakers US$2.3 billion per platform per year, the study said.

"One of the most dramatic developments is that demand is stagnant or falling, while investments are at an all-time high. To counter margin deterioration we see comprehensive cost-cutting measures across the board," Mr Kades said. REUTERS

Transport

Electric cars in Asean economies: a slow evolution

BMW hits fast forward on electrification

Transcorp just days away from going-concern troubles

Bombardier sells regional jet business to Mitsubishi for US$550m

Canada's pain is Japan's gain, as Mitsubishi buys CRJ jet

Tesla on track to set all-time delivery record, says Musk amid scepticism

Editor's Choice

Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

Must Read

Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

No light at the end of manufacturing tunnel

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for greater headwinds: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening