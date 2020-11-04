You are here

Home > Transport

BMW Q3 profit rebounds on China demand for luxury cars

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 3:31 PM

file7ch3nbx30jm1guuuobut.jpg
BMW said on Wednesday third-quarter profit rose almost 10 per cent thanks to rebounding Chinese demand for luxury cars and it reiterated its outlook, even as a wave of coronavirus infections continues to sweep Europe and the United states.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT] BMW said on Wednesday third-quarter profit rose almost 10 per cent thanks to rebounding Chinese demand for luxury cars and it reiterated its outlook, even as a wave of coronavirus infections continues to sweep Europe and the United states.

Like rival Mercedes, BMW's quarterly pretax profit recovered in the third quarter, rising 9.6 per cent to 2.46 billion euros (S$3.92 billion), lifted by an 8.6 per cent rise in deliveries of luxury cars.

The automotive Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin rebounded to 6.7 per cent, from -10.4 per cent in the second quarter and 6.6 per cent a year earlier, despite a 50 per cent jump in sales of lower-margin electric and hybrid cars during the same period.

BMW-branded vehicles saw a jump of 9.8 per cent in deliveries during the quarter, mainly thanks to a 31 per cent spike in China, which helped offset a 15.7 per cent drop in demand in the United States, where demand was being hit by the pandemic.

BMW reiterated it expected to achieve an Ebit margin of between 0 per cent and 3 per cent for the automotive segment in 2020.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Despite a recovery in demand in some markets, overall deliveries of high-end vehicles as well as group pretax profit are expected to be significantly lower than last year, BMW said.

"The level of risk due to the negative impact of the pandemic is assessed as high. After a more stable phase in the economic environment in the third quarter, the pandemic is now clearly regaining momentum," the carmaker said.

"If the pandemic takes an even more serious course and the global economy experiences a perceptible downturn, the risk exposure could be considerable, particularly on the demand side."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

California projected to pass proposition to treat Uber drivers as contractors

Malaysia says over 2,600 Malindo Air employees affected by retrenchment plan

MH17 crash suspect 'saw no sign of missile'

Job whale done as Dutch train lifted to safety

Government grants cut SIAEC's H1 loss from S$114m to S$19m

As one IMO icon passes, which way will the organisation sail?

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 03:18 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains as investors eye tight US election race

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, tracking US stock futures, after US President Donald Trump led...

Nov 4, 2020 03:09 PM
Banking & Finance

No clear visibility to 'end of tunnel' after new lockdowns: Credit Agricole

[PARIS] France's second-biggest listed bank Credit Agricole reported on Wednesday an 18.5 per cent drop in third-...

Nov 4, 2020 02:51 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end higher, all eyes on US election results

[TOKYO] Japanese shares rose on Wednesday as markets cautiously eyed the US presidential election results, while...

Nov 4, 2020 02:47 PM
Technology

Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump's election posts

[WASHINGTON] Twitter and Facebook early Wednesday flagged President Donald Trump's comments on the US presidential...

Nov 4, 2020 02:33 PM
Consumer

China's Fosun Kicks off biggest pharma IPO in India

[HONG KONG] Gland Pharma and its shareholders are looking to raise as much as 64.5 billion rupees (S$1.18 billion)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

Broker's take: DBS raises target price on FCT, says retail sales rebound may be sustainable

Gold slides on dollar bounce as early US poll results trickle in

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Parkway Life Reit, SIA Engineering

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for