You are here

Home > Transport

BMW, Qualcomm battle against VW, Renault on connected car rules

At issue is the need for future-ready 5G networks instead of outmoded WiFi
Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Brussels

QUALCOMM Inc, BMW AG, and Deutsche Telekom AG are facing off against carmakers including Volkswagen AG, Renault SA and Volvo Group over how automobiles "talk" to one another.

At issue are the rules of the road for future connected and automated cars in Europe, which will dictate how to send information between vehicles and infrastructure, such as making cars aware of other vehicles on the road as well as relaying signals from traffic lights and other facilities.

The European Parliament was set to vote on Wednesday on draft rules by the European Commission, the bloc's executive body, that would endorse WiFi technology pushed by VW, General Motors and Volvo Group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BMW and other car and telecom firms are urging European Union (EU) legislators to scrap the rules, arguing the law would force them to make additional investments to fit a soon-to-be outdated technology, which offers poorer performance than cellular-based technology compatible with future 5G networks.

"We are convinced that mandating WiFi technology will cause significant delays to the European rollout of car-to-car and car-to-infrastructure communication," BMW chief executive officer Harald Krueger and Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges said in a joint letter to Germany's Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer.

In a statement published on Monday, car and IT associations including 5GAA - which includes Qualcomm, Ford Motor Co, and Daimler AG as members - also called on the European Parliament and the European member states to reject the law, saying it will "downsize safety gains, negatively impact the competitiveness of our automotive sector and the development of 5G technology in Europe".

The cheerleaders for using WiFi - including Volkswagen, Renault, MAN and NXP Semiconductors NV - argue that the industry needs clarity on what systems to use as soon as possible, and that it currently is the only proven technology.

The second largest truckmaker, Sweden's Volvo Group, said the draft legislation still leaves room to embrace 5G technology in the future. "We have worked with this since 2007 and it has proven to be a technology that fulfils all requirements," Volvo's director of connected vehicles Hossein Zakizadeh said about WiFi based systems. "Most cellular products are prototypes at this stage, so it's a little bit too soon to say whether these technologies will be competitors.''

The critics scored an early win last week after the European Parliament's transport committee rejected the commission's draft, unveiled in March. In an email obtained by Bloomberg, Dominique Riquet, the vice-chair of the parliamentary transport committee, called on his parliament colleagues to reject the draft law, arguing for tech neutrality.

Should the European Parliament back the committee, it would force the commission back to the drawing board. If Parliament backs the commission's draft, European member states could still decide to veto it. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Car COEs continue to surge

India's Jet Airways suspends all operations

What Jet's collapse says about India

Boeing urged to split CEO, chairman roles after crashes

India's Jet Airways suspends all operations: statement

Ford sees US$1b boon from one truck plant transformation

Editor's Choice

Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

lwx_singapore_180419_2.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

BT_20190418_NRJEWEL_3757154.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening