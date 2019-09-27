You are here

Boeing CEO to testify before Congress on 737 MAX

Fri, Sep 27, 2019 - 10:30 PM

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has agreed to testify before Congress next month on the now grounded 737 MAX that was involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, a US House Committee said on Friday.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has agreed to testify before Congress next month on the now grounded 737 MAX that was involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, a US House Committee said on Friday.

Mr Muilenburg agreed to testify before the US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Oct 30 and would be joined by John Hamilton, the chief engineer of Boeing's Commercial Airplanes division and Jennifer Henderson, the chief pilot for the 737, the committee said.

Sources said Mr Muilenburg was also expected to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee next month. Boeing did not immediately comment on Friday.

