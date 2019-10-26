You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing completes year of turmoil with promise to Indonesia on 737 MAX crash

Sat, Oct 26, 2019 - 6:21 AM

nz_boeing_261033.jpg
Boeing Co on Friday promised to act on safety recommendations for its 737 MAX aircraft made in a new report by Indonesian investigators on the deadly Lion Air crash a year ago.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Boeing Co on Friday promised to act on safety recommendations for its 737 MAX aircraft made in a new report by Indonesian investigators on the deadly Lion Air crash a year ago.

The company also voiced its grief over the Oct 29, 2018 crash after take off from Jakarta that killed all 189 people on board, a response that marked a shift in tone compared with its reaction to a preliminary report last November.

In a statement on Friday, Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg outlined changes planned for the so-called MCAS cockpit software that has been widely linked to the accident and the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet five months later.

"We are addressing the (Indonesian accident agency) KNKT's safety recommendations and taking actions to enhance the safety of the 737 MAX to prevent the flight control conditions that occurred in this accident from ever happening again," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company's previous statement, which included no comment from Boeing leaders and was viewed as clumsy by some family representatives, indirectly pointed the finger at Lion Air's cockpit and ground crew by listing questions that the report hadn't answered.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia Cabinet includes Jokowi's rival, Gojek founder

Senior aviation officials, speaking privately, as well as analysts and some Boeing insiders expressed surprise at the time, saying the statement tested the limits of a UN-backed (United Nations) agreement to prevent parties commenting on live investigations.

The rules against speaking out during investigations are usually strictly followed by all planemakers including Boeing.

"Boeing made a crucial misstep last year by attempting to deflect responsibility to third parties," said Ronn Torossian, chief executive of New York PR firm 5WPR.

"The fact of the matter is, organisations that admit fault and actively work to solve issues always come out looking more favourable than those who place blame on others."

With dozens of lawsuits pending, Boeing has not admitted liability. But in March it acknowledged that MCAS was one link in a wider chain of events when an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX also crashed, leading to a worldwide grounding of the fleet.

In their final report on Friday, Indonesian investigators highlighted design flaws in MCAS software while also revealing errors or confusion among crew and faulting airline operations.

"It was not wise to blame the pilots after the first report and it could have been said differently," said Paul Hayes, safety director at UK-based consultancy Ascend by Cirium.

"Yes, there were pilot errors but they should never been placed in that position inside the cockpit," he added.

A Boeing spokesman said it had no further comment.

HUMBLED

"We mourn with Lion Air, and we would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Lion Air family," Mr Muilenburg's statement on Friday said.

The statements bookended one of the most challenging years in Boeing's history, with the planemaker battling to restore trust and facing over US$8 billion in costs.

Mr Muilenburg was criticised for wooden appearances at the start of the 737 MAX crisis and but has said Boeing has been humbled by the two crashes, in which a total of 346 people died.

He now faces Congressional hearings next week under growing pressure to rebuild confidence in Boeing and its workhorse jet, having had his chairman role removed earlier this month.

The earlier statement also ignited a feud between Boeing and Lion Air co-founder Rusdi Kirana who threatened to cancel all planes on order. Lion Air is one of Boeing's largest customers.

The airline eventually sent a formal protest to Boeing over what it saw as an impermissible effort to cast blame before the probe was complete, two people familiar with the matter said. Since then the dispute has abated, at least in public.

REUTERS

Transport

HPH Trust Q3 earnings dip due to higher tax

Thailand's largest company CP Group signs 224.5b baht rail deal

Software under scrutiny in Airbus A220 engine failures

Air Zimbabwe banned from South Africa for failing to pay fees

Self-driving vehicles to be tested on roads in all of western Singapore

Tesla posts surprise Q3 profit; Daimler's, Volvo's Q3 up slightly, but Ford's down

BREAKING

Oct 26, 2019 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

US, China "close to finalising" part of a Phase One trade deal: USTR

[WASHINGTON] US and Chinese officials are "close to finalising" some parts of a trade agreement after high-level...

Oct 26, 2019 06:09 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices clock strong weekly gains on trade hopes, crude supply

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose on Friday, registering the strongest weekly gains in more than a month as support from...

Oct 26, 2019 06:02 AM
Stocks

Europe: Luxury stocks drive fifth day of gains

[BENGALURU] A late turnaround helped European stocks notch gains for a fifth straight session on Friday, as signs of...

Oct 26, 2019 05:56 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500 nears record high on trade progress, upbeat Intel earnings

[NEW YORK] US stocks rose on Friday after Washington said it was close to finalising parts of a trade pact with...

Oct 25, 2019 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

Lagarde wants to end ECB infighting, Spiegel reports

[FRANKFURT] In-coming ECB chief Christine Lagarde is keen to end infighting at the European Central Bank after a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly