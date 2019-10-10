Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve

Bengaluru

BOEING Co secured the first converted order in months for one of its grounded 737 MAX planes, company data for September showed on Tuesday, as it reported that total deliveries for the first nine months of 2019 had almost halved from a year earlier.

It said on Tuesday that an unidentified business jet customer had ordered one 737 MAX jet, with monthly data suggesting it was converted to the MAX from another variant. Boeing also reported four apparent order conversions in favour of the MAX in April but a major tentative deal for 200 of the jets from British Airways owner IAG, announced at the Paris Airshow in June, has yet to show up as a firm order. Boeing's net order tally, including cancellations, was a negative 84 for the first nine months of 2019. Deliveries fell 47 per cent to 302 planes during the period. REUTERS