You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

BOEING Co secured the first converted order in months for one of its grounded 737 MAX planes, company data for September showed on Tuesday, as it reported that total deliveries for the first nine months of 2019 had almost halved from a year earlier.

It said on Tuesday that an unidentified business jet customer had ordered one 737 MAX jet, with monthly data suggesting it was converted to the MAX from another variant. Boeing also reported four apparent order conversions in favour of the MAX in April but a major tentative deal for 200 of the jets from British Airways owner IAG, announced at the Paris Airshow in June, has yet to show up as a firm order. Boeing's net order tally, including cancellations, was a negative 84 for the first nine months of 2019. Deliveries fell 47 per cent to 302 planes during the period. REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Car show pushes COE prices up across the board

14 Cosco Dalian ships shut off tracers after US sanctions issued

New Nissan CEO brings global outlook but faces uphill task

Nissan reassigns former Ghosn aide and whistle-blower

Thai airport rail contract deadline extended in row over risk

Car show pushes COE prices up by more than $4,000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly