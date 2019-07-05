Boeing Max grounding sees superjumbos used for short hops

Emirates said the A380 flights to Muscat, which began on July 1, last only five minutes longer than it takes to clean the giant jet's interior between trips.

Dubai

THE grounding of Boeing's 737 Max narrow-body jet has led Middle Eastern airline Emirates to divert normally globe-trotting Airbus A380 superjumbos onto 40-minute trips to replace lost capacity.

Emirates is using the double-deckers for flights from Dubai to Oman, which at 211 miles (340 km) are the shortest anywhere with the model, after sister carrier FlyDubai reduced services following the idling of its 14-strong Max fleet.

The switch at the world's largest long-haul airline illustrates how fallout from the Max grounding is rippling across the industry.

Carriers around the globe are having to redeploy or lease planes while delaying the retirement of older ones as Boeing works on a fix for the stricken jet, which suffered two fatal crashes in five months, without specifying when it will return to the skies.

Data from online flight tracker FlightRadar24 indicates that the carrier is managing to fit in other services around the short hops, with one plane used on a flight on Tuesday departing for Madrid later the same day.

Muscat was among the destinations hit as FlyDubai cut 17 per cent of services in response to the grounding of its Max 8 and 9 aircraft, according to a statement from the short-haul airline in March.

Frequencies have been pared to three a day from five, using Boeing 737-800 planes typically seating 174.

Demand on the Muscat route is high, an Emirates spokesman said, with the city acting as a transfer hub for people travelling between the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for the past two years after a Saudi-led boycott of the gas-rich nation led to a moratorium on direct flights to Doha.

Emirates and FlyDubai, both state owned with the same chairman, have become more integrated recently.

Emirates is continuing to mull deployment plans for the world's largest A380 fleet as it seeks to establish the optimum route profile for the next five to 10 years.

That's after Airbus signalled a halt to the superjumbo programme after sales slowed to a trickle. BLOOMBERG