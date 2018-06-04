You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing ties up with Safran to push into aircraft services business

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 10:23 PM

file6zdbafcn0hcrncyu3k7.jpg
Planemaker Boeing Co will partner with French aerospace firm Safran SA to make and service aircraft auxiliary power units as it uses some its profit from record jet sales to push into other lucrative aerospace segments.

[BENGALURU] Planemaker Boeing Co will partner with French aerospace firm Safran SA to make and service aircraft auxiliary power units as it uses some its profit from record jet sales to push into other lucrative aerospace segments.

Boeing and rival Airbus SE are branching into more profitable services, in a bid to emulate the wider margins of third party suppliers who traditionally control the market for repairs and services.

Safran already makes APUs, which are used to start aircraft engines and run other systems, and competes with Honeywell International Inc and United Technologies Corp - the two leading manufacturers of such power units.

"This move will strengthen Boeing's vertical capabilities as we continue to expand our services portfolio and make strategic investments that accelerate our growth plans," Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The alliance with Safran comes about a month after the world's biggest planemaker said it would buy aerospace parts company KLX Inc to expand its aircraft services business.

The partnership will not affect Safran and Boeing's 2018 forecasts and plans to return cash to their shareholders.

Safran currently supplies a wide range of components to Boeing's commercial and defense programs. It also has a partnership with General Electric Co to make LEAP-1B engines for Boeing's 737 MAX.

Boeing has been riding on strong demand for commercial jets, selling a record number of jets in 2017. In April, the company raised its full-year earnings and cash flow forecasts.

REUTERS

Transport

Brexit nightmare: 17-mile traffic jams at the Dover border

Brexit nightmare: 17-mile traffic jams at the Dover border

Airlines take aim at Australia's airport privatisation model

Airlines take aim at Australia's airport privatisation model

Grab partners Cargo to let riders buy snacks, beauty products during rides

AccorHotels looks at taking stake in Air France KLM

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
5 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file70fiodnxxb5gj2bv71s.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Real Estate

Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m

file70fiodnxxb5gj2bv71s.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching

Jun 4, 2018
Technology

Grab partners Cargo to let riders buy snacks, beauty products during rides

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening