You are here

Home > Transport

Bombardier investing S$85m to quadruple size of Singapore aircraft maintenance centre

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 10:05 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

AEROSPACE giant Bombardier is putting in S$85 million to quadruple the size of its Singapore service centre to 40,000 square metres by 2020, making it the largest business aviation maintenance facility in Asia owned by an original equipment manufacturer. 

Located at Seletar Aerospace Park, the centre offers maintenance services, aircraft-on-ground support and complex retrofit works. It was opened in 2014 and employs over 150 staff. 

The expanded centre will be able to support more than 2,000 visits annually. It will include a 3,500 sq m paint facility, advanced interior finishing capabilities and a broader suite of component, repair and overhaul services. 

The new centre will also boast heavy structural and composite repair capabilities, alongside an integrated parts depot. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The expanded service centre will provide greater convenience for Bombardier’s widening customer base in Asia, Jean-Christophe Gallagher, the company's vice president and general manager for customer experience, said on Wednesday. 

“This expansion is another key building block in our drive to enhance the accessibility of our OEM expertise for customers worldwide and to solidify our position as a leader in aftermarket services in the Asia-Pacific region, a pivotal growing part of our global network,” he said in a media statement. 

Bombardier’s investment will add to the vibrancy of Seletar Aerospace Park, Tan Kong Hwee, executive director for capital goods at the Singapore Economic Development Board, said in the statement. 

“Bombardier’s expansion in Singapore is testament to our attractiveness as an aerospace hub, and our ability to capture growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.

Transport

Dutch government to buy stake in Air France-KLM: minister

British Airways owner IAG falls after MSCI ditches it from global indices

New York proposes financing subway with toll to enter Manhattan

Fiat Chrysler's US$4.5b US push includes new Detroit plant

Farewell to the freight forwarder?

Gojek partners Gigacover to launch earnings protection insurance scheme for its drivers

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
5 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Best World, OUE, Golden Agri-Resources, Olam, Keppel, UOL

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

SL_sg_270219_28.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

January output shrinks for first time in a year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening