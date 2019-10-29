You are here

Home > Transport

Brazil wooing airlines to fly domestic; will hold talks with three carriers

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Brasilia

BRAZIL is determined to lure airlines to operate domestic flights in Latin America's largest aviation market, and is taking meetings with at least three carriers, a senior government official said.

"We are going to talk with Jet Blue, we are going to talk with Volaris, a Mexican group ... we are going to talk with Sky Airline, which is Chilean," Ronei Glanzmann, Brazil's civil aviation secretary, told Reuters on the sidelines of the ALTA Airline Leaders Forum, an industry conference.

"These are conversations to introduce Brazil to them, they do not mean that the airlines are saying that they will come here," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The meetings with Volaris and JetBlue Airways Corp are scheduled to take place this week.

A representative for Sky said they had cancelled their participation in the ALTA conference due to the civil unrest in Chile, but declined to comment on taking a meeting with the Brazilian government. Jet Blue and Volaris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazil's government has recently begun a push to open its aviation market, the largest in Latin America. Right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro has allowed foreign carriers to set up domestic carriers in the country.

Currently, Brazil's domestic air travel market is highly concentrated among three airlines. Until earlier this year, there was a fourth player, Avianca Brasil, but the airline stopped operations in May after filing for bankruptcy operations late last year, highlighting the high risk and volatility of operating in Brazil.

Reaction to Brazil's liberalisation has been slow, but already Spanish airline group Globalia has declared its intention to operate a domestic airline in Brazil. Mr Glanzmann hopes others will too.

His strategy, he said, involves airlines dipping their toes in the Brazilian market first by operating international flights.

"We are working first with international routes, but we are already working so that those operations will become domestic operations in the Brazilian market," Mr Glanzmann said.

In the past year, four foreign low cost airlines have begun operating international flights to Brazil: Jet-SMART, which belongs to Indigo Partners, Sky Airline, Norwegian Air Shuttle and Argentina's Flybondi.

Still, some industry watchers are sceptical that anyone will attempt to enter Brazil's domestic market anytime soon.

"We don't see anything changing in the short term regarding a new low cost airline operating domestically," said Eduardo Sanovicz, who heads ABEAR, an industry group that represents Brazil's two largest airlines. "For a company to start flying in Brazil, they will need to know that they will have the same costs as we do."

Brazil's carriers have long complained about the high costs of operating in Brazil, especially the value-added taxes on fuel that can be as high as 25 per cent. REUTERS

Transport

US lawmakers to press Boeing CEO for answers on 737 crashes

Tata Motors shares surge as China revival narrows loss

Travel times getting longer in congested Metro Manila

ABB buys majority stake in Chinese electric vehicle charging company

US lawmakers will press Boeing CEO for answers on 737 MAX crashes

UAW turns to Ford after GM workers approve new contract

BREAKING

Oct 28, 2019 11:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Mermaid bags US$162m contract extension for Middle East subsea services

A JOINT-VENTURE company formed between Mermaid Maritime and a local offshore services operator has secured a ...

Oct 28, 2019 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

KIT's Basslink says will comply with 'unnecessary' pricing directive

BASSLINK, the undersea power cable company, said on Monday that the new directive from Australian state enterprise ...

Oct 28, 2019 07:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Sponsor will pay for Queen Mary repairs, says Eagle Hospitality Trust

URBAN Commons, the sponsor of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT), is responsible for all the repair work that EHT's Queen...

Oct 28, 2019 02:24 PM
Consumer

Taylor Swift headlines Alibaba Singles' Day concert

[HONG KONG] Taylor Swift will headline Alibaba's Singles' Day next month in Shanghai, turning her considerable star...

Oct 28, 2019 01:55 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has fallen into recession, hit by more than five months of anti-government protests that show...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly