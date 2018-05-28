You are here

Home > Transport

Britain's supply of electric cars at risk from Brexit: think-tank

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 11:29 PM

file70aky2g76ihav1al3fy.jpg
Britain risks a shortage of electric cars after Brexit as carmakers will lose an incentive to sell low-emission vehicles there, a Brussels-based think-tank warned.

[BRUSSELS] Britain risks a shortage of electric cars after Brexit as carmakers will lose an incentive to sell low-emission vehicles there, a Brussels-based think-tank warned.

Because British sales will no longer count towards carmakers' EU carbon dioxide targets, they may choose to sell to other European countries instead, the Transport and Environment (T&E) group warned.

Britain was the third largest market for zero emission vehicles in the EU last year and the largest for plug-in hybrids, the group said in the report obtained by AFP.

"Carmakers may simply opt to dump their less efficient models in the UK market," said Cecile Toubeau of T&E.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A shortage of electric and hybrid cars would be a blow to the British government's claims that it is aiming for a so-called "Green Brexit" with environmental standards equal to or higher than those in the remaining 27 EU nations, the group said.

Brexit also risks hitting the wider British car industry, the group warned.

Up to 6,700 British auto sector jobs - one tenth of the current workforce - could be lost if Britain leaves the EU without a full divorce deal, T&E said.

A so-called "Hard Brexit" would see cars manufactured in Britain becoming 10 per cent more expensive if they had to be traded under World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs, it said.

Vehicle components would be 4.5 per cent more expensive.

"This loss of competitiveness, along with the administrative burden and delays linked to increased customs checks, could be a strong incentive for relocating to the EU," it said.

The fate of British auto production after Brexit has been a major concern for Prime Minister Theresa May, who has pleaded for certain economic sectors to be allowed to keep seamless trade links to Europe.

In March the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said that Britain's biggest manufacturing sector - most of which is foreign owned -- was at a serious risk of disruption with Brexit.

AFP

Transport

Airports of Thailand to invest US$3.9b in new airports, handle more passengers

No word yet from Malaysia about HSR cancellation: S'pore's Transport Ministry

Diesel cars to die out in Tesla-like future, EU regulator says

Diesel cars to die out in Tesla-like future, EU regulator says

China gives airlines extension on one-nation rule for Taiwan

Mother of ‘nut rage’ Korean Air heiress questioned

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
2 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
3 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
4 DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, AEM, Mencast
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6z2ylderkck1962rpbxd.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia drops high-speed rail project

bp_rail_160418_141.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condos.JPG
May 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices slip 0.3% in April from March: NUS index

May 28, 2018
Stocks

New MAS rules on short-selling, short-position reports to kick in on Oct 1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening