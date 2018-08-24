You are here

Home > Transport

British Airways, Air France halting flights to Iran from next month

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 7:56 AM

BP_British Airways_240818_27.jpg
British Airways said it was suspending its London to Tehran service "as the operation is currently not commercially viable".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British Airways and Air France said on Thursday they would halt flights to Iran from September for business reasons, months after US President Donald Trump announced he would re-impose sanctions on Tehran.

British Airways said it was suspending its London to Tehran service "as the operation is currently not commercially viable".

BA, which is owned by Spanish-registered IAG, said its last outbound flight from London to Tehran will be on Sept 22 and the last inbound flight from Tehran will be on Sept 23.

Air France will stop flights from Paris to Tehran from Sept 18 because of "the line's weak performance," an airline spokesman said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As the number of business customers flying to Iran has fallen, the connection is not profitable any more," the spokesman said.

German airline Lufthansa said it had no plans to stop flying to Tehran.

"We are closely monitoring the developments ... For the time being, Lufthansa will continue to fly to Tehran as scheduled and no changes are envisaged," it said in an emailed statement.

The European Union has tried to keep an international deal on the Iranian nuclear programme alive despite Mr Trump's decision in May to withdraw the United States from the agreement.

Some new US sanctions on Iran took effect this month.

The EU, which is working to maintain trade with Tehran, agreed 18 million euros (S$28.5 million) in aid for Iran on Thursday, including for the private sector, to help offset the impact of US sanctions.

Despite this, a number of European companies have announced they are pulling out of projects or scrapping investment plans in Iran.

Air France is the French arm of Franco-Dutch airlines group Air France KLM. KLM, the group's Dutch arm, had previously announced it was halting flights to Tehran.

The airlines' decision was welcomed by Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

"Today we learned that three major carriers, BA, KLM, and Air France, have discontinued their activities in Iran. That is good, more should follow, more will follow, because Iran should not be rewarded for its aggression in the region, for its attempts to spread terrorism far and wide ...," he told a news conference during a visit to Lithuania.

The BA route was reinstated in the wake of the 2015 accord between western powers and Iran under which most international sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs on the country's nuclear programme.

Air France had re-opened the Paris-Tehran route in 2016.

Iran's ambassador to Britain expressed regret at BA's decision.

"Considering the high demand ... the decision by the airline is regrettable," Hamid Baeidinejad wrote on his official Twitter account.

REUTERS

Transport

Elon Musk hires Morgan Stanley to help take Tesla private

COE prices lower in 2nd bidding for August

Grab to launch 200 EVs under SP Group partnership from next year

Investors dump Qantas even after record profit as fuel bill, wages rise

British Airways to suspend flights between London and Tehran

COE prices lower in second round of bidding for August

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
3 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
4 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_SWATCH_3541600.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Consumer

Swiss watch exports post best half-yearly showing in six years

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening