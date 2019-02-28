You are here

Home > Transport

British Airways chooses Boeing 777 to replace 747s

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 9:34 PM

file749wz5o3xpt1mp3e7kli.jpg
British Airways on Feb 28, 2019 announced a multi-billion dollar deal to buy up to 42 Boeing 777 fuel-efficient passenger jets, after Airbus said it would no longer make the A380 superjumbo.
AFP

[LONDON] IAG SA will order as many as 42 Boeing Co 777 jets valued at up to US$18.6 billion, handing the US planemaker a victory over rival Airbus SE as it replaces its aging long-haul fleet.

British Airways will take 18 of the largest 777-9 version of the wide-body jet, the company said in a statement Thursday. IAG also took options on an additional 24 of the aircraft, which carries a list price of up to US$442.2 million before customary discounts. Bloomberg News reported earlier that IAG was leaning toward Boeing.

IAG advanced as much as 4.1 per cent, as the London-based company reported annual profit that beat analysts' estimates.

British Airways will use the planes to replace its fleet of 34 aging 747s, which are due be retired by early 2024. Airbus had pitched the A350-1000, which BA has already bought to meet an earlier requirement, to fulfill part of the order.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The order for the re-winged 777-9 version of the Boeing wide-body provides a lift for the programme, ahead of the revamped model's factory roll-out and first flight this year. Sales of the new planes have sputtered after an initial order flurry.

The endorsement by one of the world's premier airlines gives new lift to the 777X program ahead of the upgraded model's factory roll-out and first flight this year. Analysts have questioned the size of the plane, which features the longest wings ever produced by Boeing and can seat upwards of 400 travelers.

The order was announced as IAG reported adjusted operating profit advanced 9.5 per cent to 3.23 billion euros (S$4.96 billion) in 2018, ahead of the 3.15 billion-euro average estimates of analysts. Revenue rose 6.7 percent to 24.4 billion euros.

"This was a very good performance despite three significant challenges: fuel prices increasing 30 per cent, considerable air-traffic control disruption and an adverse foreign exchange impact of 129 million euros," Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said in the statement.

The company announced in January it would walk away from bidding for Norwegian Air ASA after the low-cost carrier declined two informal offers. Mr Walsh said Thursday that IAG had completed the disposal of its Norwegian stake by mid-February.

Asked about potential interest in Thomas Cook Group Plc airline unit, Mr Walsh said on Thursday that IAG had not looked into it at all and it was not actively looking at anybody.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn makes fresh bail request

Tourists stranded as Thai Airways cancels flights over Pakistan

Key Asia-Europe air route closed as India-Pakistan tensions rise

Apple self-driving car layoffs give hints to division's direction

Air New Zealand interim profit takes a nosedive as demand falls

Bombardier to expand Singapore service centre by 2020

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Must Read

SL_hsk_280219_46.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Government yet to decide on exact timing of GST increase to 9%: Heng Swee Keat

doc749w9rhv2x0a88rd5ek_doc744s8hujoerqmtqvp34.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_sg_280219_45.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Garage

Singapore fintech investments more than double to US$365m in 2018 amid global surge: Accenture

Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Development charge rates cut for non-landed residential use, but raised for hotel, commercial uses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening