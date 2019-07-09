You are here

Home > Transport

British Airways faces record £183.4m fine over data theft

ICO says the hack exposed poor security arrangements at the airline
Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190709_SMLBA93OEL_3829519.jpg
The attack involved traffic to the British Airways website being diverted to a fraudulent site, where customer details such as log-in, payment card and travel booking details as well as names and addresses were harvested.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

BRITISH Airways-owner IAG is facing a record US$230 million fine for the theft of data from 500,000 customers from its website last year under tough new data protection rules policed by the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

The ICO proposed a penalty of £183.4 million (S$312.5 million), or 1.5 per cent of British Airways' 2017 worldwide turnover, for the hack, which it said exposed poor security arrangements at the airline.

BA indicated that it planned to appeal against the fine, the product of European data protection rules, called GDPR, that came into force in 2018. They allow regulators to fine companies up to 4 per cent of their global turnover for data protection failures.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The attack involved traffic to the British Airways website being diverted to a fraudulent site, where customer details such as log-in, payment card and travel booking details as well as names and addresses were harvested, the ICO said.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said: "People's personal data is just that - personal. When an organisation fails to protect it from loss, damage or theft it is more than an inconvenience. That's why the law is clear - when you are entrusted with personal data you must look after it."

BA's chairman and chief executive Alex Cruz said that he was "surprised and disappointed" by the proposed penalty.

"British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers' data," he said. "We have found no evidence of fraud/fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft."

Willie Walsh, CEO of parent company IAG, said that BA would be making representations to the ICO about the proposed fine. "We intend to take all appropriate steps to defend the airline's position vigorously, including making any necessary appeals," he said.

Shares in IAG fell 0.8% to 452.7 pence by 0810 GMT.

Analyst Gerald Khoo at broker Liberum said that the proposed fine equated to about nine pence per IAG share. "While IAG has more than adequate liquidity to cover the fine, the penalty is still substantial," he said.

The ICO, which could impose fines up to £500,000 under previous rules, had also investigated BA on behalf of other European regulators.

The ICO fined Facebook £500,000 in 2018 for serious breaches of data protection law. It said that the penalty would have "inevitably have been significantly higher under GDPR". REUTERS

Transport

Boeing's 737 Max loses first customer as Flyadeal turns to Airbus

Two big UK utilities pledge to adopt all-electric fleets

Police crack down on drunken Danes riding electric scooters

World's largest port operator hires banks on $1b bond

China car sales rise for first time in year, helped by discounts

Higher fares will be needed in face of rising subsidies for public transport: Khaw Boon Wan

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Must Read

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Bill tabled to consolidate IP disputes in High Court

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening