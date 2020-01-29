You are here

British Airways suspends bookings for China flights after coronavirus warnings

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 3:10 PM
UPDATED Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 3:28 PM

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March, after warnings over travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.
[LONDON] British Airways (BA) has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March, after warnings over travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BA.com, the airline's website, shows no direct flights to China are available in January and February.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority," BA said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. "Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on BA.com."

Britain on Tuesday advised against "all but essential" travel to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

