You are here

Home > Transport

Canada ready for talks on aid to airlines, which could include loans

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 7:08 AM

rk_canada-air_091120.jpg
The government is drafting a package of measures for Canadian airlines, airports and the aerospace sector, Mr Garneau said in a statement, confirming an exclusive story last week by Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OTTAWA] Canada is ready to start talks with major airlines this week about financial assistance to the hard-hit sector that could come in the form of loans or other support, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Sunday.

The government is drafting a package of measures for Canadian airlines, airports and the aerospace sector, Mr Garneau said in a statement, confirming an exclusive story last week by Reuters.

"As part of this package, we are ready to establish a process with major airlines regarding financial assistance which could include loans and potentially other support to secure important results for Canadians," Mr Garneau said.

He said it would ensure that regional communities would retain their connections to the rest of Canada, the world's second-largest country by area, and added that "strict conditions" would come with any aid.

Mr Garneau also said Canada would not spend "one penny of taxpayer money on airlines" until Canadians received refunds for flights that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While several countries, including the United States and Australia, have offered billions in direct emergency support to their airlines, Canada has not.

Air Canada and WestJet, the two main carriers, and transport unions have been pleading for help for months as passenger demand cratered.

Air Canada has already laid off around 20,000 workers, about half its workforce.

According to the Canadian Airports Council, Canadian passenger traffic from April through August was down 92 per cent from the same period in 2019.

"The air sector cannot respond to these challenges on its own, given the unprecedented impacts on its operations," Mr Garneau said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Nissan plots digital course for car sales in a post-pandemic world

Airbus in tussle over jet deliveries to China, say sources

Volkswagen signs off on US$3.7 billion Traton-Navistar deal

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Airbus monthly jet deliveries surge in October to near-2019 level

The messy, booming business of recycling cruise ships

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 07:21 AM
Government & Economy

Biden advisers met with Warp Speed drugmakers Before election

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden's health-care advisers have held talks with pharmaceutical-industry...

Nov 9, 2020 07:12 AM
Life & Culture

'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'

[LOS ANGELES] Jeopardy! game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by...

Nov 9, 2020 07:06 AM
Transport

Nissan plots digital course for car sales in a post-pandemic world

[BEIJING] As Covid-19 threw a wrench into the cogs of car retailing, a senior Nissan board member challenged the...

Nov 9, 2020 07:00 AM
Consumer

BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony

[BENGALURU] K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for...

Nov 9, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Trump mocked over press conference at Four Seasons garden centre

[WASHINGTON] It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia's Four Seasons but a briefing by Donald Trump's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate US President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Investors celebrate Biden winning US presidency

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Sub-1% mortgages draw well-heeled borrowers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for