Car COE prices up, others down

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly higher on the back of sales whipped up by the recently concluded Singapore Motorshow.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $26,170, up from $25,920. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $33,989, up from $32,200.

Open COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but which end up used mostly for bigger cars, closed at $33,689, up from $32,909.

Commercial vehicle COEs ended at $26,230, down from $27,002. Motorcycle premiums finished at $2,889, down from $3,610.

The Singapore Motorshow, which ended on Jan 13, drew 56,000 visitors, up from 55,000 who turned up for the 2018 show.

Industry players also point to increased demand for private-hire cars with the arrival of Indonesia's Gojek as another factor contributing to the COE rise.

An expected shrinkage in COE supply for the February-April quota period may have caused some panic buying.

THE STRAITS TIMES