Car COE prices up, others down

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly higher on the back of sales whipped up by the recently concluded Singapore Motorshow.
COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at S$26,170, up from S$25,920. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at S$33,989
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg