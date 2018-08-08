You are here

Car COEs creep up, while others dip

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 4:45 PM

doc71d25syqzx1180rzzlfp_doc6ue7ffi0ena31eh1ngr.jpg
Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender Wednesday (Aug 8).
SPH

[SINGAPORE] Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher in the latest tender Wednesday (Aug 8).

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $33,798, up from $32,699 previously. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $34,381, up from $32,551.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, crept up from $32,809 to end at $33,420.

Commercial vehicle COE dipped from $30,889 to close at $30,389. Motorcycle premium tumbled to a nine-month low of $5,514, down from $6,189 previously.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

