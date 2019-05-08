You are here

Home > Transport

Car ploughs into young children in Japan, leaving several injured

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 1:26 PM

lwx_children_090519_146.jpg
A car ploughed into a group of kindergarten children in western Japan's Shiga region on Wednesday leaving at least four of them critically injured, police and reports said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] A car ploughed into a group of kindergarten children in western Japan's Shiga region on Wednesday leaving at least four of them critically injured, police and reports said.

There was no immediate detail on why the car veered off the road into the group of children in the city of Otsu.

"The accident occurred on a road in Ogaya in Otsu City," a police spokesman told AFP.

"A car hit a line of about 15 nursery school children out walking. Several people were injured," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The local city government also confirmed the accident but had no further details.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that four children were in critical condition and that others were hospitalised after the accident.

The children and their teachers were on the pavement near a crossing when the small vehicle crashed into them.

Footage on local media in the aftermath of the accident showed the car had veered up off the road and onto the pavement. A second car that appeared to have been damaged in a crash could be seen still on the road.

There was no immediate detail on who was driving the car, but Japan has seen a rise in fatal accidents caused by elderly drivers.

Drivers over 65 were responsible for 965 deadly accidents in Japan - more than a quarter of the total - in 2016, according to the National Police Agency.

Most accidents caused by elderly drivers resulted from them mixing up the accelerator and the brake or losing control of the steering wheel.

Last month, a woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed when an 87-year-old man rammed into their bicycle.

The driver has said the crash was caused by a fault with the car and police are still investigating.

AFP

Transport

Mexico confirms 13 dead in luxury jet crash

Toyota annual net profit drops by a quarter

Grab weighing spin-off of payments, financial services units: FT

Uber drivers eye IPO riches, call for strike in US and UK

Russia probes pilot error after deadly plane blaze

Lyft loss widens to US$1.1b, unveils Waymo partnership

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_MAS_090519_84.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

lwx_uobl_090519_131.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB rides on Shopmatic's digital solutions to help SMEs get on e-commerce bandwagon

Photo_Funan.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's revamped Funan secures 98% pre-leasing commitment for twin office blocks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening