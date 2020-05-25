Car sales can be conducted safely, says Singapore trade association

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Motor traders have sent an appeal to the government to allow vehicle sales to resume when the "circuit breaker" is lifted next month.
The 378-member Singapore Vehicle Traders Association sent the letter last Friday to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng...
