Car show pushes COE prices up by more than $4,000

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended higher across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday (Oct 9) as the just concluded Cars @ Expo car show whipped up buying interest.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $34,001, up from $31,759 in the previous tender three weeks ago.

COE premiums for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp posted the sharpest increase, rising from $37,000 to hit a five-month high of $41,361.

Prices for the open COE category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but end up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $41,001, up from $40,000.

Commercial vehicle COE prices rose from $25,556 to end at $26,509. Motorcycle COE premiums closed at $3,800, up from $3,601.

A total of 35 exhibitors took up 78 booths at the Cars @ Expo over the weekend. According to early estimates, 100,000 people visited the retail event, and more than 900 cars - both new and used - worth around $120 million were sold.

