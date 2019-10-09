You are here

Car show pushes COE prices up by more than S$4,000

Wed, Oct 09, 2019 - 4:45 PM
UPDATED Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 7:08 AM

The Cars@Expo 2019 on 5 October, held at Singapore Expo’s Hall 3 and 4. Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended higher across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday (Oct 9) as the just concluded Cars @ Expo car show whipped up buying interest.
[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended higher across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday (Oct 9) as the just concluded Cars @ Expo car show whipped up buying interest.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$34,001, up from S$31,759 in the previous tender three weeks ago.

COE premiums for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp posted the sharpest increase, rising from S$37,000 to hit a five-month high of S$41,361.

Prices for the open COE category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but end up mostly for bigger cars, ended at S$41,001, up from S$40,000.

Commercial vehicle COE prices rose from S$25,556 to end at S$26,509. Motorcycle COE premiums closed at S$3,800, up from S$3,601.

A total of 35 exhibitors took up 78 booths at the Cars @ Expo over the weekend. According to early estimates, 100,000 people visited the retail event, and more than 900 cars - both new and used - worth around S$120 million were sold.

THE STRAITS TIMES

