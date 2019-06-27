You are here

Carmaker PSA to decide on new Ellesmere work after final Brexit terms

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 10:00 PM

French carmaker PSA said on Thursday that a final decision on whether to build its next generation Astra model at Ellesmere Port would depend on the final terms of Britain's departure from the European Union.
AFP

"Groupe PSA has today announced its intention to manufacture the next generation Astra in two plants in Europe. The group has confirmed that the Russelsheim plant will manufacture Astra and that it is planned that the second plant will be Ellesmere Port in the United Kingdom," the Peugeot-maker said in a statement.

"The decision on the allocation to the Ellesmere Port plant will be conditional on the final terms of the UK's exit from the European Union and the acceptance of the New Vehicle Agreement, which has been negotiated with the Unite Trade Union," it added. 

