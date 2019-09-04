You are here

Home > Transport

Cathay Chairman Slosar resigns weeks after CEO left, deepening reshuffle

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 11:15 PM

doc76ylzox0l9dqbhdulbm_doc76yhefeu56u7kyw4cun.jpg
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways shook up its top ranks further as Chairman John Slosar resigned on Wednesday, less than three weeks after mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny led to the shock departure of its chief executive.
REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways shook up its top ranks further as Chairman John Slosar resigned on Wednesday, less than three weeks after mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny led to the shock departure of its chief executive.

The airline has become the biggest corporate casualty of anti-government protests after China demanded it suspend staff involved in, or who support, demonstrations that have plunged the former British colony into a political crisis.

Slosar, 63, will be replaced by Patrick Healy, a long-time executive at the airline's top shareholder and manager Swire Pacific Ltd, Cathay announced.

"I think the timing is definitely very surprising," BOCOM analyst Luya You said of Slosar's resignation. "It is a very inconvenient time for Cathay."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cathay shares rose 7.2 per cent on Wednesday as media reports that an extradition bill that triggered months of unrest will be withdrawn drove up the market.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam later announced the withdrawal of the bill.

In a filing to the stock exchange, Cathay said Mr Slosar, who has been chairman since 2014, "confirmed that his resignation is due to his retirement and that he is not aware of any disagreement with the Board of the Company."

Mr Slosar's latest three-year board term had been due to expire in May 2020 unless extended by a shareholder vote, according to regulatory filings, although a spokeswoman said his retirement had been planned "for some time".

His resignation follows the departure of CEO Rupert Hogg last month. Mr Hogg was replaced by Augustus Tang, who had previously headed Swire's aircraft maintenance company.

The exit of Mr Slosar, a former Cathay CEO who has spent 39 years with Swire, and the appointment of Mr Healy will take effect after Cathay's Nov 6 board meeting.

Cathay said last month forward bookings had declined sharply as a result of the unrest.

When asked about staff participating in protests, Mr Slosar said last month the airline "wouldn't dream" of telling staff "what to think about something".

Two days later, China's aviation regulator said crew who engaged in the protests posed a threat to safety and should be suspended from staffing flights to the mainland and over its airspace.

Pilots and cabin crew at the airline have since described a "white terror" of political denunciations, sackings and phone searches by Chinese aviation officials.

In a memo to staff after his resignation and which was seen by Reuters, Mr Slosar said recent weeks had brought some of the most "extraordinary and challenging times we have ever experienced".

He said that for an airline, however, volatility is normal and Cathay had emerged stronger in the past when it faced challenging times.

REUTERS

Transport

Jet Airways' creditors to recover only $300-$400m rupees in liquidation scenario

COE prices continue to dip across the board

ComfortDelGro rolls out free on-demand buses

How to survive the world's longest flights in style

Boeing not able to respond to regulators on Max at August meeting

Bus, train fares could rise by up to 7% in 2020

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_gdp_040947.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

doc76yhblx67za1ee3dsm46_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly