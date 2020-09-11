You are here

Home > Transport

Cathay Pacific shuns some job subsidies, raising spectre of major cuts

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 4:36 PM

tl-cathay-a-110920.jpg

[SYDNEY] Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Friday it would not apply for further government employment subsidies for its main business units, freeing up its ability to make major job cuts at Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon.

It has, however, applied for the support for budget carrier HK Express, Air Hong Kong, Cargo Terminal, Hong Kong Airport Service and Cathay Pacific Catering Services, the airline said in a statement. That financial support protects jobs from September to November, according to the government website.

Cathay, which received a $5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government, has so far refrained from large-scale job cuts but has warned it is reviewing all aspects of its business model with the results expected in the fourth quarter.

Cathay and its units had around 27,000 employees globally at the end of 2019, according to its annual report. So far the group has cut jobs of around 400 overseas cabin crew and offered voluntary early retirement to pilots.

"It is inevitable we will need to right-size our airlines to address the reduced travel market," Cathay general manager corporate affairs Andy Wong said in the statement.

SEE ALSO

VW's MAN to cut up to 9,500 jobs to become profitable

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We continue to make decisions based on the long-term interests of the company and the Hong Kong aviation hub, to protect our future and as many people as possible." Several employees have told Reuters on condition of anonymity that they are bracing for major job losses in line with those seen at other airlines in the region.

Rival Singapore Airlines Ltd announced on Thursday plans to cut around 20 per cent of positions, while Australia's Qantas Airways has said it will cut nearly 30 per cent of its pre-pandemic staff.

Cathay, like Singapore Airlines, lacks a domestic market at a time when most international borders remain closed.

The Hong Kong airline said last month it expected passenger capacity to operate at around 8 per cent of normal in August and September, though demand is strong in its cargo business.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 04:46 PM
Government & Economy

UK and Japan strike Britain's first post-Brexit trade deal

[LONDON] Britain struck its first post-Brexit trade deal with Japan on Friday, hailing the agreement as a "historic...

Sep 11, 2020 04:33 PM
Government & Economy

German logistics firm DB Schenker to add over 250 positions in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] German logistics firm DB Schenker will be adding 251 positions here as part of its expansion plans in...

Sep 11, 2020 04:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant's mega IPO draws interest from Temasek: sources

[SINGAPORE] Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is considering an investment in the initial public offering (...

Sep 11, 2020 04:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: AEM rises on revenue optimism; Ossia sinks after dividend typo

SHARES of mainboard-listed AEM Holdings jumped on Friday, a day after it upped its full-year revenue guidance to S$...

Sep 11, 2020 04:19 PM
Government & Economy

France wants EU to push ahead with digital tax if global efforts fail

[BERLIN] The EU should push ahead with its own digital tax in the first quarter of 2021 if broader efforts to find...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Oxley, AEM, Ossia, Sabana Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.