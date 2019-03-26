You are here

Home > Transport

Cathay to acquire Hong Kong's only budget carrier, SCMP reports

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 9:40 AM

BP_Cathay Pacific_260319_19.jpg
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd agreed to buy Hong Kong's only budget carrier to expand into the no-frills market, the South China Morning Post said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd agreed to buy Hong Kong's only budget carrier to expand into the no-frills market, the South China Morning Post said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

An announcement on the acquisition of Hong Kong Express Airways Ltd is expected to be made as early as today, the report said, adding that the sources didn't elaborate on details including financial terms.

A Cathay representative declined to comment. Cathay said March 5 that it's in "active discussions" with HNA Group Co about an acquisition involving Hong Kong Express. HNA declined to comment.

Cathay is embracing a market segment it previously rejected, partly because demand on some of its routes has switched to budget carriers. The Asia Pacific region's burgeoning market will probably see the largest increase in air traffic worldwide, with almost four billion passenger journeys expected in the next two decades.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cathay is on the last leg of a three-year transformation program to turn its fortunes around amid increasing competition from China and budget carriers.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

British Airways jet flies to wrong city, lands in Scotland instead of Germany

Could a full-fledged Airport Reit work?

Jakarta move to fix motorbike ride-hailing rates may hurt Grab, Go-Jek

Boeing invites pilots, regulators to briefing as it looks to return 737 MAX to service

Fake Range Rovers barred in rare China court victory

Boeing invites pilots, regulators to briefing as it looks to return 737 MAX to service

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
3 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
4 Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins
5 Empowering employees to be creative

Must Read

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, LionGold, New Silkroutes, Raffles Infrastructure, Kim Heng Offshore & Marine

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening