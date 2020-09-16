Caution should prevail on restarting cruises

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
I AM a fan of cruising. I have been on a number of cruises with different lines. I am also somebody who has spent many years writing about the dangers of cruise ships.
When I sail on these ships I am acutely aware of the safety issues. On occasions I have brought dangerous practices to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes