Changi Airport Group committing S$10m to upskill staff for digital transformation

CHANGI Airport Group (CAG) is committing S$10 million over two years to upskill its 2,000 employees in a bid to better prepare them for new jobs and tasks created by the company's digital transformation.

Under the initiative, CAG employees will have the opportunity to attend up to 10 days of digital-focused training over the two years, including a growth mindset programme that will strengthen their readiness to embrace new technology, the company said.

They will be offered courses and workshops to build competency in digital skills such as data, robotic process automation, programming, as well as User Interface/User Experience (UI/UX) design. A customised SkillsFuture for Digital Workplace course will also be available for support staff.

This latest move was announced on Tuesday at the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers' Union (SMMWU) to form a company training committee.

The agreement was signed by CAG CEO Lee Seow Hiang, SMMWU president Eugene Teo, NTUC Learning Hub CEO Kwek Kok Kwong, and NTUC’s e2i deputy CEO Vicky Wong.

With technology changing how people travel, CAG has been working with startups and innovation-driven companies to develop new technology solutions in a live airport environment to stay relevant to customer needs and preferences, the group said.

Opened in August 2019, the DIVA (Digital Innovations Ventures Analytics) hub is a collaboration space designed to foster ideation and experimentation across multi-disciplinary teams with new roles such as product owners, UX/UI designers and data scientists. These teams work on various digital projects to improve customer experience and drive operational efficiency.

With the DIVA hub, customised solutions can now be developed in-house over shorter periods of time, CAG said.