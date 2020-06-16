Changi Airport T5 construction to be 'paused' for at least 2 years, says Khaw

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] The mega Changi Airport Terminal 5 project will be paused for at least two years amid uncertainty about how the Covid-19 pandemic will change the aviation sector, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Tuesday.
He said that the government is currently carrying out a study of...
