Changi Airports International CEO to depart; will be succeeded by MD of asset management

CHANGI Airports International (CAI) said its chief executive officer, Lim Liang Song, will be succeeded by its managing director of asset management, Eugene Gan, with effect from July 1, 2019.

CAI – an airport investment, management and consultancy firm – is a wholly owned subsidiary of Changi Airport Group.

Mr Lim, who has helmed CAI since 2011, will be moving on to pursue personal interests, said the company in a media release on Tuesday.

In his current role, Mr Gan is responsible for the business and operating performance of the airports in CAI’s investment portfolio.

He joined CAI in 2001 and has held various leadership positions in its investments and consultancy businesses. He also serves as director on the boards of airport companies in Brazil, China, India and Russia.

Mr Gan holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a Master of Science in Financial Engineering from the National University of Singapore.

He is also a recipient of the Lien Ying Chow Legacy Fellowship, which was established by the Lien Foundation to promote the mutual development of Singapore and China.

CAI chairman Kee Teck Koon said Mr Gan is well-acquainted with the global aviation industry and has been deeply involved in charting the company's strategic direction.

"We are confident that the company will continue to expand its footprint and create sustainable airport businesses around the world under his leadership," Mr Kee added.

He also expressed his appreciation to outgoing CEO Mr Lim, and credited the significant growth of CAI's airport investment, asset management and consultancy portfolios to his leadership.