You are here

Home > Transport

Changi Airports International CEO to depart; will be succeeded by MD of asset management

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 1:50 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CHANGI Airports International (CAI) said its chief executive officer, Lim Liang Song, will be succeeded by its managing director of asset management, Eugene Gan, with effect from July 1, 2019.

CAI – an airport investment, management and consultancy firm – is a wholly owned subsidiary of Changi Airport Group.

Mr Lim, who has helmed CAI since 2011, will be moving on to pursue personal interests, said the company in a media release on Tuesday.

In his current role, Mr Gan is responsible for the business and operating performance of the airports in CAI’s investment portfolio.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He joined CAI in 2001 and has held various leadership positions in its investments and consultancy businesses. He also serves as director on the boards of airport companies in Brazil, China, India and Russia.

Mr Gan holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a Master of Science in Financial Engineering from the National University of Singapore.

He is also a recipient of the Lien Ying Chow Legacy Fellowship, which was established by the Lien Foundation to promote the mutual development of Singapore and China.

CAI chairman Kee Teck Koon said Mr Gan is well-acquainted with the global aviation industry and has been deeply involved in charting the company's strategic direction.

"We are confident that the company will continue to expand its footprint and create sustainable airport businesses around the world under his leadership," Mr Kee added.

He also expressed his appreciation to outgoing CEO Mr Lim, and credited the significant growth of CAI's airport investment, asset management and consultancy portfolios to his leadership.

Transport

Japan unveils moves to stop car crashes caused by elderly

Indonesia ferry sinking leaves at least 15 dead

China renames, restructures railway corporation in reform push

Airbus jumps ahead in Paris while Boeing flounders

Heathrow plans staged opening of third runway to cut costs

SMRT, SBS Transit sign MOU with ST Engineering

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
5 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file6zqz74tj0ti60bhibo9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Evonik expands Singapore footprint even as trade war bites into growth

BP_SGbiz_180619_45.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Y Ventures shares jump 22.5%, prompting 2nd SGX query in 3 months

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening